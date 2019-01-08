Piccadilly Gala set for March 14th in Chillicothe

Planning is underway for the 10th annual Piccadilly Ladies Night Out Auction & Gala. Main Street Chillicothe and the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will host the fundraiser and would like for your business to get involved.

The Piccadilly Gala will be held on Thursday, March 14th and the ticket sales kickoff will be at Celebrations Hall at 5:30 on Tuesday, January 15.

“We have three different levels of sponsors still available: Gold, Silver, and Bronze,” White said. “Your sponsorship not only will be in front of over 300 women but also helps to make each of our organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year a huge success.”

The Piccadilly Gala and Auction includes an elegant meal, several raffles, and the live Piccadilly Auction, which is played by bidding with quarters on items donated by local and regional businesses. Funds raised at the Piccadilly will be used to fund the events and programs that Main Street and the Chamber sponsor throughout the year.

Main Street Chillicothe encourages downtown revitalization through economic development and hosts downtown events such as the mural program, BooFest, and Wine Night. The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce promotes the business community and sponsors family and community events such as the Chautauqua in the Park and the Holiday Parade that help showcase the community and bring people to Chillicothe.

“We hope you consider becoming a sponsor for our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Narr said. “Your support goes towards making Chillicothe the amazing community it is.”