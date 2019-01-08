Woman falls asleep at the wheel and crashes near Brookfield

The Highway Patrol reports a Huntsville woman sustained minor injuries when she fell asleep, and the car she drove ran off the road two miles east of Brookfield Tuesday morning.

An ambulance transported 25-year-old Marissa Avila to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

Avila traveled west on U. S. Highway 36 when the car traveled off the right side of the road before striking a guard rail and traveling down an embankment. The vehicle received minor damage.

The Patrol reports Avila did not wear a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Brookfield Police Department and Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation of the crash.