Annual FFA Greenhand Conference to be held in Trenton

The annual Greenhand Motivational Conference for Area 2 FFA Chapters will be hosted by North Central Missouri College in Trenton on Thursday, January 10.

The Conference is co-sponsored by NCMC and MFA Incorporated and will be held at the Ketcham Community Center and the upstairs track and weights will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Thirty area high schools are expected to bring approximately 400 agriculture students to meet state FFA officers and learn more about the field of agriculture and opportunities available through FFA. Area residents are cautioned of traffic congestion around the campus in downtown Trenton on Thursday morning and at area restaurants during the noon hour.