Patrol reports arrest of two area residents

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two area men Friday morning.

Thirty-five-year-old Jay Parker of Bethany was arrested in Clinton County on a Buchanan County felony warrant for child neglect as well as two Cameron Police Department local/city warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parker was transported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and is bondable.

Twenty-five year old Kegan Swartz of Kirksville was arrested in Adair County and accused of felony failure to register as a sex offender, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Swartz was transported to the Adair County Jail and later released.