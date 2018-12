The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton will hold a Christmas card-making class.

Participants can make a unique card for a special someone on the library’s first floor on the afternoon of December 15th at 1:30.

The deadline to sign up for the class is December 13th. Those interested can sign up by coming to the check out desk or calling the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library at 660-359-3577.