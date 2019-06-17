Patrol reports arrest of four over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year old O’Fallon resident, Gavin Crowe, was arrested Saturday night in Putnam County and accused of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Crowe was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Alexander Davis of Kansas City and Allison Murray of Independence, both 21, were arrested Saturday night in Clinton County and accused of possessing methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis also was accused of driving the wrong way on a one-way street and not having a valid operator’s license. Davis and Murray were taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

A 33-year old Richmond resident, Marcus Preisident, was arrested early Sunday in Ray County and accused of possession of the controlled substance THC oil, possession of up to ten grams of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. The patrol also reports there was a misdemeanor Lafayette County warrant. Preisident was taken to the Ray County jail.

A Chillicothe resident, 18-year old Tayview Helm, was arrested Saturday evening in Caldwell County and accused of speeding 95 miles an hour in a 65 zone. The patrol reports there also was a misdemeanor warrant from Buchanan County accusing Helm of resisting an officer. Helm was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.