Teenagers from Cowgill life-flighted after crash on Highway 116

Two teenagers from Cowgill were injured late Sunday morning when the vehicle they were in, and a pickup truck, collided on Highway 116 in Caldwell County.

Eighteen-year-old Justin Blakely, as well as for the passenger, 18-year-old Riley Coon both received serious injuries and were flown by LifeFlight Eagle to the Truman Medical Center. The driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Michael Clark of Cowgill, received minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

The patrol reports the southbound sports utility vehicle driven by Blakely allegedly failed to halt for a stop sign and made a right turn to travel west on Highway 116. An investigator said the vehicle made a wide turn, crossed the center line, and collided with the eastbound Clark pickup. The impact ejected Riley Coon out of the vehicle and she landed off the road.

Both vehicles went off the south side of the highway and were demolished. None of the three occupants was using a seat belt during the crash one-half mile east of Cowgill.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.