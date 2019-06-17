Online application process to open early for qualifying medical marijuana patients and caregivers

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation is pleased to announce that systems are in place to begin accepting applications for patient and caregivers on June 28, six days ahead of the July 4 deadline set by Article XIV of the Constitution.

Patients and caregivers must visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov to enter their information into the online application system. Sample application forms are online now, allowing patients and caregivers to preview the information and documents they will need when they apply as early as June 28.

At this time, DHSS will accept physician certifications as an attachment to a patient’s application rather than directly from a physician. Patients should download a Physician Certification Form from medicalmarijuana.mo.gov and have their physicians fill it out. Physician certifications must be signed by the physician no earlier than 30 days before a patient applies for a patient identification card.

Patient and caregiver registration fees are $25, and patient (in-home) cultivation registration fees are $100. Prior to applying, patients and caregivers are encouraged to review the regulations in place specific to qualified patients and caregivers.

DHSS reminds the public that no medical marijuana facilities will be licensed until early 2020. Questions may be directed to DHSS’s Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation at 866-219-0165 (8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST, Monday – Friday) or to medicalmarijuanainfo@health.mo.gov.