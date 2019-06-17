Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway recently announced the start of a citizen-requested audit of the City of Otterville, located in Cooper County.

“Citizens of Otterville are promoting accountability in their local government by petitioning for this independent review,” said Auditor Galloway. “My office will review the financial practices and operations of city government and make recommendations to ensure efficiency and transparency.”

Under Missouri law, the State Auditor`s office may be called on to audit a municipality if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The Otterville petition audit required 61 signatures.

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.