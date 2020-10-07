Patrol reports arrest of Cainsville and Chillicothe residents

October 7, 2020
Residents of Cainsville and Chillicothe were arrested Tuesday night in Harrison and Daviess counties.

The highway patrol arrest report indicates 28-year-old Tony Bennett of Cainsville was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County law enforcement center at Bethany.

Bennett was accused just before midnight of driving while intoxicated, second offense; felony leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked. He’s also been accused of careless and imprudent driving and no proof of insurance.

Earlier Tuesday night at 8:44 pm, the patrol arrested a Chillicothe teen in Daviess County.

Eighteen-year-old Keenan Reeves has been accused of a misdemeanor warrant on alleged failure to appear in court in DeKalb County for marijuana possession; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding. Reeves also was arrested on failure to appear in court in Livingston County for speeding and for what was listed as an infraction. He’s also been accused of a seat belt violation.

