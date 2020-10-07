Patrol reports arrest of Cainsville and Chillicothe residents

Residents of Cainsville and Chillicothe were arrested Tuesday night in Harrison and Daviess counties.

The highway patrol arrest report indicates 28-year-old Tony Bennett of Cainsville was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County law enforcement center at Bethany.

Bennett was accused just before midnight of driving while intoxicated, second offense; felony leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked. He’s also been accused of careless and imprudent driving and no proof of insurance.

Earlier Tuesday night at 8:44 pm, the patrol arrested a Chillicothe teen in Daviess County.

Eighteen-year-old Keenan Reeves has been accused of a misdemeanor warrant on alleged failure to appear in court in DeKalb County for marijuana possession; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding. Reeves also was arrested on failure to appear in court in Livingston County for speeding and for what was listed as an infraction. He’s also been accused of a seat belt violation.

