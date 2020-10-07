Trenton Municipal Utilities to continue flushing water system north of East Ninth Street

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff are flushing the water distribution system in the area north of East Ninth Street from the railroad tracks and Highway 65.

Crews will continue flushing various areas inside the Trenton city limits during October as part of a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. There may be discolored water during flushing hours Monday through Friday from 7 o’clock in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon.

TMU recommends running the water for a short time to make sure it is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours. Questions should be directed to the water treatment plant at 359-3211.

