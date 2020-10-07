Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation awards scholarships to North Mercer and Princeton graduates

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated Board of Directors has awarded $121,890.14 in scholarships to 27 female graduates of North Mercer and Princeton high schools for the fall semester.

Sixteen recipients are attending North Central Missouri College of Trenton. Five are attending Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville. Others are attending Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City, Missouri Western State University of Saint Joseph, Missouri Valley College of Marshall, and University of Missouri of Columbia.

A trust established by the late Edward “Gene” Kauffman of Princeton funds the scholarship foundation. Kauffman established the guidelines, which say scholarships are to be awarded to non-smoking, unmarried female graduates of Mercer County high schools who have evidence of need. The recipients must be enrolled for and pass at least 12 credit hours at an accredited Missouri college or university. They must also maintain a certain grade point average. Each recipient certified she meets the criteria.

Applicants must have filed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by April 1st to be eligible for the fall 2020 semester and spring 2021 semester. The application for the spring will be available on November 2nd. It can be picked up in the principal’s offices at the Princeton R-5 or North Mercer R-3. The application will also be available on each school’s website.

