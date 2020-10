The First Christian Church in Brookfield will hold a “Trunk or Treat” event on October 25, 2020.

Those attending, especially the kids, are encouraged to wear costumes and masks to take full advantage of the fun. Church representatives say that social distancing will be strongly encouraged at the event.

The event is set to run from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday afternoon, October 25, 2020, at 1416 North Main Street in Brookfield.

For more information, see the church website.

