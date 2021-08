Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa man in Harrison County Wednesday, August 11 on multiple allegations.

Twenty-six-year-old Bennie Curtis was accused of felony possession of marijuana of more than 35 grams with the intent to distribute, having drug paraphernalia, and speeding. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

