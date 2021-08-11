Grundy County reports a COVID-related death and 17 new cases of COVID-19; Daviess County reports 19 new cases, Livingston County 13

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department announces an additional COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 42. Seventeen new cases have been reported since August 9th, making that total 1,413.

Sixty-one cases are active, which the health department reports is the highest number of active cases since January 19th. The active cases include 24 Grundy County residents who are 20 to 39 years old, 17 who are 40 to 64, 14 who are at least 65, and six who are 19 or younger.

Grundy County Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson reports 5,255 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to county residents. There are 27.2% of residents who are fully vaccinated.

The Grundy County Health Department is holding vaccine clinics nearly every week. Moderna vaccine will be offered August 16th. Schedule an appointment on the health department’s website, or call 660-359-4196.

The Daviess County Health Department reports 19 new COVID-19 cases have been added in the last week. The total is 824 cases, and 28 are active. Four of the active cases were fully vaccinated, which makes them breakthrough cases. The health department estimates there have been about 25 breakthrough cases since June 1st.

There are four COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Daviess County, and 16 deaths. The health department reports the hospitalizations involve residents who were unvaccinated.

No variant cases have been confirmed in Daviess County. However, the health department notes the Delta variant is prevalent in Missouri. The office offers rapid tests, and someone cannot tell if a case is a variant from a rapid test.

About 24% of Daviess County residents are fully vaccinated. The Daviess County Health Department offers three COVID-19 vaccines in its office every Thursday from 9 o’clock to noon. No appointment is necessary. Call the health department for more information at 660-663-2414.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 13 COVID-19 cases have been added since August 10th, bringing the total to 2,151. Forty-five cases are active.

The health center notes it has not sent in any variant testing for a while because case numbers have been low. Sewershed data shows the Delta variant is in Livingston County. The Delta variant is also circulating around the country.

