Vehicle stop in Livingston County results in seizure of drugs and arrest of Texas man

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a vehicle stop in Livingston County August 10th resulted in the seizure of drugs and the arrest of a Texas man.

Deputy Jordan Williams stopped the vehicle on U. S. Highway 36 near Utica for an alleged traffic violation or violations. Cox says the deputy seized a significant number of LSD hits, smaller amounts of methamphetamine, possible MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Investigation led to the arrest of 46 year old Harley Eugene Traister for alleged possession of a controlled substance or substances. He was processed at the law enforcement center, and a warrant was issued for his arrest the morning of August 11th. Cox notes Traister will be held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

Online court information shows bond was initially set at $15,000 cash only. It was amended to $15,000, with 10% posting allowed, cash only, no surety, and a drug patch. Traister is scheduled for court August 25th.

Additional investigation continues.

Related