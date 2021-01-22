Operator of farm tractor life-flighted to Columbia after pulling into path of SUV

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

In Macon, the driver of a farm tractor was thrown off when the machinery was struck by a sports utility vehicle Thursday night at 9:15 pm on Highway 63 at Mahogany Street.

The operator of the tractor, 61-year-old David Mason of Macon, received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Air Evac) to the University Hospital in Columbia. The driver of the SUV, 68-year-old Lee Boneta of Columbia, was not injured.

An investigator with the patrol said the westbound tractor apparently pulled into the path of the southbound SUV when the crash occurred. The tractor overturned and was demolished while the SUV received moderate damage.

Assistance was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon Emergency Medical Services, and the Macon Rural Rire Department.

