Missouri Hospital Association honors Carroll County Memorial Hospital with 2020 Distinguished Service Award

Carroll County Memorial Hospital was one of many health systems honored with the 2020 Distinguished Service Award by the Missouri Hospital Association.

“I am honored to be able to present the Missouri Hospital Association’s Distinguished Service Award to all Missouri hospitals for their Above and Beyond commitment to service during this very difficult year,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson in a special video highlighting the award. “Hospitals have been an essential component of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are amazing examples of hospitals coming together in new ways to address this unprecedented challenge.”

The Distinguished Service Award is MHA’s highest honor. It was presented to all hospitals, health systems, and their staff for service above and beyond the call of duty during the coronavirus pandemic. The award represents the distinguished service provided by all hospital employees and recognizes their extraordinary contributions and sacrifice throughout 2020.

“Hospitals are not just physical buildings,” Parson said. “They’re collections of highly skilled and dedicated individuals, who as a team provide care to their communities. We have heard of countless stories of courage and mercy. This year’s award honors all members of the hospital team equally from emergency response leaders and infectious disease experts to the caregivers at the beside and thousands of individuals throughout hospitals who support their work. This year, all members of hospital teams have been required to go above and beyond, and they have made their communities safer through their work.”

CCMH has had to restrict all non-essential visitors throughout all areas of CCMH, implement strict guidelines to staff and patients all out of an abundance of caution to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and create the safest place for staff and for our patients to get the care they need locally. CCMH is dedicated to the health and well-being of all we serve.

“2020 was a very difficult year and 2021 is continuing to follow in its footsteps,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH Chief Executive Officer. “We are not only continuing to address those challenges brought to us in 2020, but we continue to look beyond them in 2021 to be able to continue to care for the communities we serve.”

