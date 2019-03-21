Open house to be held in Trenton showcasing building at 905 Main Street

Main Street Trenton/Trenton Downtown Improvement Association (TDIA) will hold an open house next week to showcase a newly renovated building.

TDIA Executive Director Megan Derry says the public is invited to view the historic building at 905 Main Street the evening of March 29th from 4 o’clock to 6:30.

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Director Micah Landes, and TDIA Board members will help show off the building and answer questions. The TDIA purchased the building in the late summer or early fall last year, and renovation work should be done by next week. The association plans to rent or sell the building.

Contact TDIA Executive Director Megan Derry for more information at 660-654-3716.