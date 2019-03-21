10-year-old injured in crash on Spruce Street in Ridgeway

The Highway Patrol reports a Ridgeway girl sustained minor injuries when the car in which she was a passenger struck a van in Ridgeway Thursday morning.

Ten-year-old Violet McClellan did not seek immediate medical attention. The driver, 63-year-old Gary O’Dell, and passenger, 56-year-old Becky O’Dell, did not report any injuries.

The car traveled east on Spruce Street when Gary O’Dell was allegedly blinded by the sun and did not see the van parked along the street facing west. The front passenger side of the car hit the front passenger side of the van, and both vehicles came to rest at the point of impact.

The car received moderate damage with the van sustaining minor damage. The Patrol reports the O’Dells and McClellan wore seat belts.