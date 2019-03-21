KPC&L customers to see decrease in monthly bill

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Kansas City Power and Light Company to change the fuel adjustment charge on the monthly bills of its electric customers.

One of the two filings KCP&L made proposed to adjust the charge to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs from July through December 2018. The second filing was KCP&L’s FAC true-up.

The Public Service Commission reports a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge drop about $1.46 per month to as much as $4.09 per month. The change is expected to take effect on April 1st.

KCP&L serves about 284,500 electric customers in Missouri, including the counties of Livingston, Carroll, and Chariton.