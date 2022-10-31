Obituary & Services: William Richard (Diz) Williams

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

William Richard (Diz) Williams, age 81, a resident of Cowgill, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri.

Richard was born the son of Russell Lee and Lela Maude (Burns) Williams on October 18, 1941, in Cowgill, Missouri. He was a 1959 graduate of Braymer High School. William was united in marriage to Mary JoAnn Haslar on May 3, 1968, at the Cowgill Methodist Church, in Cowgill, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked as a gunner at Lake City Ammunition Plant, Independence, Missouri, for 39 years. William was a member of the Cowgill Methodist Church, in Cowgill, Missouri, where he served on the church board. He was also a member of the NRA and the Cowgill Cemetery Board. He was an avid Trump supporter and enjoyed tractors, trains, and collecting items. Richard was also an avid animal lover.

Survivors include his wife, Mary JoAnn (Haslar) Williams of the home; six children, Lesley (Haslar) Holland and husband, Terry of St. Louis, Missouri, Mark Owen Haslar and wife, Carmen of Olathe, Kansas, Michael Arch Haslar and wife Jennifer, of Kingston, Missouri, Robert Dale Haslar of Liberty, Missouri, Jolee Mae Williams and partner, Jared of Cowgill, Missouri, and Jason Russell Williams and wife, Kelli of Cowgill, Missouri; five grandsons, Alex Holland, Andrew Holland (Ryan), Bobby Haslar (Teri), Dakota Haslar (Mireya) and Jaxson Williams; seven granddaughters, Katrina Haslar (Ryan), Crystal Shapiro (Andrew), Tiffany Ward, Kristeena Dillon, Adryan Eubanks (Jerrod), Whitney Overstreet, and Kayleigh Williams; and ten great-grandchildren. Also surviving of the home are the cats: Groucho, Smudge, Baby, Sammy, Slinky, Junior, Calico, Mama, Bibbs, Lucky, Boots, Farley, Oney-eyed Jack, Mittens, and Smoky; and Felix the dog.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Gerald Lee.

Funeral services will be held at the Cowgill United Methodist Church, Cowgill, Missouri, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. There is a scheduled visitation at the Cowgill United Methodist Church, Cowgill, Missouri, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 12:00 noon, one hour before the service. Burial will be held at the Cowgill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Against All Odds Animal ResQ and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home. PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.