Obituary: Leslie Eugene Brown

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Leslie Brown, a 69-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at his residence on October 27, 2022. He is to be cremated with a celebration of life at a later date.

Leslie Eugene Brown was born October 27, 1953, in Trenton to Everett Marvin and Wanda Jewell (Fitzpatrick) Brown. He graduated from Trenton High School and then attended college in Springfield, MO. He worked at Modine Manufacturing from May 16, 1973, until retiring on June 28, 2018. Leslie enjoyed taking walks around town with his dog.

Surviving relatives include his children Jamie Ricketts and husband Carl of Trenton, Chris Brown and wife Melody of St. Joseph, MO, and Cathryn Brown of Leland, North Carolina, a sister Betty Berry of Trenton, a brother Calvin Brown of Trenton, seven grandchildren; Jennifer Shuler, Coryn Conboy, Christopher Brown, Braxton Smith, Sabastian Brown Isela Brown, and Zerenity Ferrer, and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and four sisters.