Obituary & Services: Jule H. Terrill

Jule H. Terrill – age 91 of Gallatin, Missouri went home to be with his Lord Saturday morning, October 29th, 2022, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin.

Jule was born on November 13, 1930, the son of George and Elizabeth (Holmes) Terrill in Gallatin, MO, where he was raised in a Christian home. On December 14th, 1941 he gave his heart to the Lord and was baptized. As a young boy, Jule worked during the summers picking strawberries, mowing yards, and delivering the St. Joseph Newspaper. Later he worked at Davis Drugstore and Kings Drugstore. Jule was a lifetime resident of Gallatin and a 1948 graduate of Gallatin High School. He married Beverly Brown on June 1st, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from March 1952 until his honorable discharge in February 1954

Jule had been a member of the First Baptist Church since 1941, having served as a Deacon since 1963. In addition to being a Deacon, he was a Sunday School teacher, usher and served on numerous committees. For ten years, Jule and Beverly enjoyed serving as leaders of the Keenagers church group. Jule began his working career for MFA as a bookkeeper and later as a manager and sales representative. He also worked for A.O Smith Harvestore, Gallatin Grain Company, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, McWilliams Funeral Home, and Frost Automotive. Jule was a 70-year member of the Masonic Lodge. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Jule’s family was very important to him. He was always ready for a family get-together. He was always willing to help others.

Jule was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Doris Hill, Lois Houghton, and Donald Terrill. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Terrill of Gallatin, MO; daughters, Julia Hansen (Jess) of Lexington, MO and Jill Terrill of Lexington, MO; grandchildren, Marie Zinn (Andrew) of New York, NY and James Hansen of Palmer, AK; great-grandchildren, Bridget and Walter; nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Gallatin, the Masonic Home of Missouri or the Active Aging Resource Center in care of the funeral home. A Masonic Service and Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow the services at Greenwood Cemetery, Gallatin, MO. Friends may call after 9 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.