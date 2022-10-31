Obituary & Services: Dora Nadolski

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dora Nadolski was born May 2nd, 1937 in Milan Missouri to Harold and Dora Glidewell of Northern Missouri. She grew up in Mercer County, was born again in Christ around the age of 13, and was baptized soon thereafter.

She attended Westport High School in Kansas City, MO went to college at Georgetown U with an NDEA fellowship, and received her Ph.D. from the University of Missouri Kansas City. She was a published author, and a Phi Sigma Alpha member of Fulbright at Sophia in Tokyo. She taught with a National Endowment for the Humanities at Rutgers U and worked on a Social Science Research Council Fellowship at Erfurt U in Germany.

She joined the Peace Corps and served in Turkey from 1962-1964. She was a long-time resident of Reston, VA, and Independence, MO. Throughout her adult life, she found her calling in education, teaching, and cultivating minds from high school to university level, having served in many jobs including juvenile detention tutor and college professor. She was intellectual and academic in every way, however, she was also well-rounded as a caring daughter, loyal sister, attentive wife, and doting mother and grandmother. She delighted others with her quick humor, her down-to-earth nature, her hospitality, her delicious cooking, and most notably her attention and love to all those blessed to call her friend.

She is survived by her son, Christopher, and his wife, Michelle, and her beloved grandchildren Boaz and Kyrie.

A funeral service for Dora will be held at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan.