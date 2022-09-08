Obituary & Services: Thomas Ray Eads

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Thomas Ray Eads passed away at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by family.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton with burial to follow with military rites in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A scheduled visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday at Resthaven Mortuary. A catered reception for friends and family will be held at Black Silo Winery (4030 E 10th St., Trenton, MO) following graveside services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grundy County Community Food Pantry, they can be left at or mailed to Resthaven Mortuary, P.O. Box 587, Trenton, MO 64683.

He was born on February 2. 1949 in Trenton, MO the son of Donald Milton and Merle Louise (Starr) Eads. He attended Trenton Schools and graduated with the class of 1967. He was a member of the first wrestling program at Trenton and he was also a member of Trenton’s only undefeated Missouri State Football Championship team going 10-0. After graduation, he attended Northwest Missouri State College at Maryville for 1 ½ years before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. After training, he was deployed to Vietnam where he served as a combat engineer. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

He returned to Trenton and met his wife, Linda Lou Cox, and they were married on August 7, 1971. They moved to Dallas Texas where Tom enrolled at the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. After graduation, they moved back to Galt, MO where he was employed at the Payne Funeral Home and Furniture Store.

Tom and Linda started their business careers when they became co-owners of Payne Furniture Store with Phillip Sayer in 1973. In 1975 Tom and Linda purchased the Payne Funeral Home in Galt and Judd-Payne Funeral Home in Newtown. In 1977 they constructed Resthaven Mortuary on Resthaven Memorial Gardens north of Trenton forming Resthaven Mortuary and Memorial Gardens. In 1988 they merged Resthaven Mortuary with Blackmore-Whitaker to form Whitaker-Eads Funeral Homes, Inc. with Tim and Patty Whitaker, this business partnership along with Super 8 Motel continued until 1999. Tom and Linda purchased Eleanor’s Flowers and the Flower Kart and combined them into Eleanor’s Flower Kart. Tom was co-owner for several years with McWilliams Family Funeral Homes in Gallatin and Jamesport. He served as Grundy County Coroner for 32 years. He worked around the clock while raising his family in the funeral home. He was passionate, kind, and caring to the families he served in their time of need throughout his career. His service to the community will never be forgotten.

He retired in 2012 but remained active in giving back to his community by volunteering in various activities and organizations. One of his most passionate activities was being able to serve as a volunteer and board member at the Grundy County Community Food Pantry. He was a good storyteller and jokester. He loved to cook and try new recipes. Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling, being with family and friends, and always enjoyed life to the fullest.

Tom was a member of the Trenton First Christian Church, a 50-year member of the Joseph L. Norton V.F.W. Post 919, Trenton Elks Lodge #801, and the Major Dale Stepp Post #31 American Legion all of Trenton. He had also been a longtime member of the Galt Lions Club.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Eads of the home; Jeff Eads and his wife Sheila of Kansas City, MO; Melissa Coon and her husband Quenten of Trenton, MO; four grandchildren, McKenna Ferrini and her husband, Jessie, Tommy Eads, McKenzy Dolan, and Addison Eads; brother, David Eads and his wife, Charla of Hamilton, MO; sister, Starla Buchanan and her husband, Jim of Fort Myers, FL; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.