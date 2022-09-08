Drought conditions expand in northern part of Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows drought conditions have expanded in the northern part of the state since last week. Slightly less of Missouri, as a whole, is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions.

This week, 44.05% of the state is abnormally dry or experiencing some degree of drought. That is down 1.57% from last week. This week’s map was released the morning of September 8th and is based on conditions as of the morning of September 6th.

Moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions have expanded in the Green Hills area. About the northern fourth of Putnam County now shows moderate drought. Last week, there was only moderate drought in Putnam County in the very northeastern part.

Abnormally dry conditions now cover the rest of Putnam County, about half of Mercer and Sullivan counties, and the northeastern parts of Linn and Harrison counties. Last week in the Green Hills, it was only abnormally dry in about the northern half of Putnam County, the northern fourth of Mercer County, and the very northern part of Harrison County.

For the rest of North Missouri, there is now severe drought in Scotland, Clark, and Lewis counties. No severe drought was shown in North Missouri last week.

There is moderate drought in parts of Schuyler, Scotland, Clark, Knox, and Lewis counties.

There are abnormally dry conditions in Northeast Missouri in at least parts of Scotland, Clark, Schuyler, Knox, Adair, Lewis, Marion, Shelby, Macon, Randolph, Monroe, Ralls, and Audrain counties. It is also abnormally dry in Northwest Missouri in at least parts of Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, Buchanan, and Platte counties.

Abnormally dry conditions have lessened in the southern part of the state. Extreme, severe, and moderate drought remains in the southwestern part of the state.

As of the morning of September 8th, Trenton was 1.02 inches below average for rainfall year to date. There was .68 of an inch of rain measured in the last week. Rain is in the forecast for this weekend.