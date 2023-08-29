Obituary & Services: Nita Garrett

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Nita Garrett was born on July 19, 1940, in Harrison County, Missouri, and passed away on August 25, 2023, in Cameron, Missouri.

She married Marvin E. Garrett on January 28, 1961, in Ridgeway, Missouri. She attended NWMSU and was both an educator and a farmwife.

Nita was a member of Bethany First Christian Church and was an active member in all the communities where she resided.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Ivel (Lobba) Provin; her sister, Rita; and her husband, Marvin Garrett.

Survivors include her companion, Ward Young; her children, Rhonda J. (Kenny) Ackley of Maryville, Randy (Jerri Ann) Garrett of Brooklyn, and Michael (Gretchen) Garrett of Weippe, Idaho; her grandchildren, Kristen (Tom) Foster, Rachel (Jordan) Hall, Gavin Garrett, Emily (Antonio Neves) Garrett, Jacob (Karlie Miller) Garrett, and Samantha (Jake) Collinsworth; her great-grandchildren, Boone Foster, Jace Hall, Jackson Hall, Bobbie Collinsworth, Morgan Collinsworth, and Bailey Collinsworth; her sister, Linda (Bryce) Purdun of Ridgeway; and her brother-in-law, Max (Diane) Garrett of Grant City.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 pm at Bethany Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at Grant City Cemetery in Grant City. Family visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Missouri Native Plant Society, in care of the funeral home.

