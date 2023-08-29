Obituary & Services: Barbara Jeanne Slezak Shelby

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Barbara Jeanne Slezak Shelby, age 89, peacefully joined her eternal home with our Lord and Savior on August 25, 2023. She was born at home on December 20, 1933, in Orient, Iowa to Gladys (Everling) and Roy Slezak. Barbara was married in 1955 to Nicholas Shelby, whom she met at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, where they earned degrees in music education.

They shared a beautiful marriage for 57 years. She worked as a public school teacher (started the Vocal Music Department at South Harrison High School (Bethany, MO) in 1968, and after retiring continued to support her successor as the choir accompanist. She was a private piano and vocal teacher for 58 years, church vocalist, choir director and accompanist for 68 years, and also owned her own dress shop in Bethany for five years. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church for 62 years.

Besides being a devoted daughter, wife, and mother, Barbara was a member of Chapter BV PEO community service organization (recognized for 50 years of membership), Founder and Director of Sweet Adelines Chorus in Bethany, Barbershop Quartet with three friends and their daughters, High School Vocal Music Director (1968-1982; 1984-2007), Des Moines, Iowa, 3 years of elementary music, totaling 40 years in public music education.

In her lifetime, she blessed the people of Bethany with her musical talent. She transferred her energy and love of performing through her students. Numerous students have said Mrs. Shelby was one of their favorite teachers. Hundreds of students qualified for district and state music contests in vocal and piano solos, all-conference, all-district, and all-state choirs. Family Christmas caroling around town was a highlight for Barbara every holiday season.

In addition to music, Barbara and her husband hosted a foreign exchange student, Annemarie Hoorneman (Holland), who they welcomed graciously into their home. Being a sports lover, Barbara go to celebrate 2 KC Royals World Series victories and a3 KC Chiefs Superbowl victories. She loved watching car races at the Northwest Missouri State Fair and horse races on television. She graciously gave to over 20 non-profit organizations over the last 10 years and entertained their couples bridge card group, bank parties, choir parties, and PEO. Attending Retired Teacher Luncheons was also a monthly highlight for her when she was physically able.

Left to cherish her loving legacy of music and community service are: daughter, Kathryne Shelby Gateley (Chris), daughter, Laura Shelby Kilpatrick (Mark), son, Vincent Lovell Shelby (Linda), and son, Jeffrey Lane Shelby. Grandchildren: Adron Scott Gateley (Dawn), Marie DelAguila (Zalo, Carrie Leonard (Dennis), Clinton Thomas, Adam Thomas (Amy), Jennifer Dohrman (Bill), Mitchell Kilpatrick (Lauren Pierce), Cole Shelby (Catlyn Brady), Chelsea Rector (Ryan), Rachelle Kerns, and Kierra Shelby. Great Grandchildren: Luca DelAguila, Dennis and Coen Leonard, Austin and Ava Thomas, William, Gwendolyn, and Henry Dohrman, Easton, Croix, and Whitley Rector, Gianna Flowers, nephews: Steve Slezak (Ruth) and Dave Slezak (Maureen), nieces: Barbara Slezak Knight and Sara Shelby Martin (Tony), three great nieces, one great-great grandson, and lifelong friend of 71 years, Gwen Hughes, along with many cousins, relatives, friends, co-workers, and Oak Pointe of Kearney staff and residents.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Leola Everling and Roy Vincent Slezak; brother Roy Slezak, Jr. (Jean); husband Nicholas Ligear Shelby, son Nicholas Ligear Shelby II, brother-in-law: Patrick LeRoy Shelby (Clair), brother-in-law: Vesper Lovell Shelby II, mother and father-in-law: Lucile Snipes and Vesper Shelby, nephew: Greg Slezak, great nephew Michael Slezak, lifelong friends John and Jessica Phillips and Richard Hughes, many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be at the Bethany First United Methodist Church on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Service will be at the Bethany First United Methodist Church on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Memorials in honor of her can be made to the Bethany First United Methodist Church, South Harrison High School Vocal Music Department. Service under the arrangement of Bethany Memorial Chapel.

