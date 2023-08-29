Leadership Northwest Music Jam returns to Trenton this weekend, with music artist and songwriter Greylan James

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Leadership Northwest Music Jam, presented by Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center, returns to Black Silo Winery in Trenton, MO, this weekend. The event features rising country music artist and #1 hit songwriter Greylan James. Scheduled for its third year this Saturday, September 2, the event coincides with Trenton’s annual Alumni Weekend celebration. Local Trenton alumni Charlie Bacon, Sam Gibson, and Travis Mullenix will be special guests, taking the stage to open the event and performing some of their favorite songs for the crowd.

Advanced tickets are available for purchase now via Eventbrite for $25 each. Ticket prices will increase to $30 at the door on the day of the show. More information and tickets can be found on the Facebook pages for Leadership Northwest Missouri, Black Silo Winery, and Greylan James. Ticket proceeds will benefit Leadership Northwest Missouri.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Black Silo Grill and Powerhouse Food will offer delicious dinner options this year.

Currently, Leadership Northwest Music Jam has 38 sponsors from the Northwest Region, up from 31 sponsors for last year’s fundraiser. “We couldn’t host this event without the generosity and support from local businesses in our area,” says Shane Lynch, head of the Leadership Northwest Music Jam committee. Lynch continues, “We’re grateful to our community for trusting us to hold this event for the third consecutive year and their continued support. The past two years have been a great success, and we’re excited to see how this year turns out. Come out and join us this Saturday.”

Regarding the talent, Lynch said, “The committee voted unanimously to have Greylan James headline the event. He is exceptionally talented, especially in guitar skills and creative songwriting. I’m also excited to have Charlie Bacon back at the event this year, along with Travis Mullenix and Sam Gibson. I can’t wait to see what these three have in store for us.”

Related