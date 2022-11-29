Obituary & Services: Melvin R Akers

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Melvin Ray Akers, age 80, a resident of rural Chillicothe, Missouri, died at 4:05 am on November 24, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by loved ones.

Melvin was born the son of Olen Ray and Idella Frances (Reeter) Akers on May 22, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He graduated from Chillicothe High School. After graduation, he served his country in the Air Force. Upon returning home he was employed with John Deere, then Rock Island Railroad until it ceased operation. He worked as a bank courier until retirement.

He married Anne Gordon on August 28, 1965, in Bishopville, South Carolina, and she preceded him in death on September 14, 1995. He later married Pat Akers, who survives in Bolivar, Missouri. Melvin loved to hunt, and fish and was an excellent welder and woodworker. He enjoyed driving the Amish for many years.

He is survived by his son, Timothy Akers and wife, Carla of the home; two granddaughters, Hailey Akers and Clara Akers; sister, Linda Moore of Trenton, Missouri; brother, Marvin Akers and wife Diane of Chillicothe, Missouri; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anne Gordon Akers; sister, Pat McDowell, and brother-in-law, Gary Moore.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until service time at 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and/or The American Cancer Society and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri.