Obituary & Services: Clara Rose Cowden

Clara Rose Cowden – age 87 of Lathrop, MO, and formerly of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday morning, November 27, 2022 at her home in Lathrop. Clara was born on November 12, 1935, the daughter of Schulyer Colfax and Mary “Rosie” Rosann (Browning) Holt in Princeton, MO. She attended Scott Hill country school near Princeton. Clara grew up in Princeton and moved to Kansas City at an early age. She married Leonard Nolan Cowden on October 2nd, 1954, in Kansas City, MO. She enjoyed music, especially playing guitar and teaching others how to play. Clara collected dolls and liked to watch birds. She helped raise her grandchildren and they were very important to her. Clara was quiet, goodhearted and loving. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandchildren, Dean W. Robinson and Ronnie L. Robinson; son, Darrell Eugene Cowden; great-great-grandchildren, Cirilla Betterton and Henry Betterton; siblings, Velma Mattson, Marjorie May, Herman Holt, Doris Mae Reedy, Earl Dean Holt, Calvin D. Holt, Loyd Dale Holt, and Charles Lee Holt. She is survived by her children, Coetta Whiteley (Zachary) of Lathrop, MO, Robert Cowden of Kansas City, MO, Anita Robinson (Dean) of Lathrop, MO, and Richard Dale Salyer of Kansas City, MO; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Stith Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, December 2nd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Washington Cemetery, in Independence, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.