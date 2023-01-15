Obituary & Services: Marian McCollum

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Marian McCollum, age 91, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Marian was born the daughter of John Lee and Lucy Blanche (Friley) Provolt on October 5, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edgar McCollum. He preceded her in death. Marian received her GED in 1962. She worked at the Lambert Glove Factory for many years.

Survivors include her son-in-law, John Runyan of St. Joseph, Missouri; one grandson, Franklin John Runyan of St. Joseph, Missouri; one sister, Rhoda Leah Tirrell of St. Joseph, Missouri, and lots of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter, Sherry Lynn Runyan, one grandson, Raymond Lynn Runyan; one brother, John Lee Provolt; three sisters, Gladys Atkins, Mildred Quinn, and Loretta Joyce Barnes; and one sister-in-law, Frances McCollum.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2022, at Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 16, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

