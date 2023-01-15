Obituary & Services: Billy Don Stitt

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Bill Stitt passed away peacefully at home in Raytown, Missouri on January 11th, 2023 after a courageous battle with Vascular Dementia.

He was born on March 22nd, 1932 in Pattonsburg, Missouri to parents of William Stitt and Crystal (Willis) Burt. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and later retired from Bendix (Honeywell) after 39 years as a Mechanical Engineer.

Bill is survived and missed by his loving wife Mary (Horn) Stitt of 70 years; and his children, Kathy Stawarz (Bill), and Loretta Martin. Forever cherished and remembered by his grandchildren, Jennifer McGuire, Rusty Stitt, and Teresa McGuire, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father William, his mother Crystal, two brothers Donnie and James, a son Bill Jr., and two grandsons Patrick and Michael.

Some of his greatest joy came from spending time with his family. They created many memories while enjoying trips to Florida, Branson, and Roaring River State Park. He truly enjoyed trout fishing, camping, and sightseeing. Bill also enjoyed spending his time volunteering with American Red Cross, Harvesters, and Baptist Builders. He attended and served as a Deacon at Sterling Acres Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri.

He always did everything with honesty and integrity. He had very strong values and was well-liked by everyone, mostly due to his positive and loving personality. Bill had incredible patience, and always made time to help others.

His legacy will carry on forever in each of us, as we choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service, like Christ modeled for us.

Graveside Services with Military Rites will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14 at Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Billy Stitt Memorial Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

