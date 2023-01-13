Trenton Middle School officials announce winners of Spelling Bee

Local News January 13, 2023January 13, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Trenton, Missouri Middle School
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Winners have been announced from the Trenton Middle School Spelling Bee on January 12th.

Anne Lasley won for the fifth grade with the word pell-mell. Ava Burchett placed second. Jeremiah Chumbley is the alternate.

Ezekiel Kottwitz won for the sixth grade with the word churned. Ailine Lao placed second. Jordan Gannon is the alternate.

The seventh-grade winner was Jackson Lewis with the word torment. Caiden May placed second. Edward Crawford is the alternate.

For the eighth grade, Selena Hansen won with the word intubated. Braxton Wilson placed second. Bradley Miller is the alternate.

The winners will go on to compete in the Grundy County Spelling Bee at the Trenton Performing Arts Center on January 27th at 1 pm.

Post Views: 2
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.