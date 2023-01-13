Trenton Middle School officials announce winners of Spelling Bee

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Winners have been announced from the Trenton Middle School Spelling Bee on January 12th.

Anne Lasley won for the fifth grade with the word pell-mell. Ava Burchett placed second. Jeremiah Chumbley is the alternate.

Ezekiel Kottwitz won for the sixth grade with the word churned. Ailine Lao placed second. Jordan Gannon is the alternate.

The seventh-grade winner was Jackson Lewis with the word torment. Caiden May placed second. Edward Crawford is the alternate.

For the eighth grade, Selena Hansen won with the word intubated. Braxton Wilson placed second. Bradley Miller is the alternate.

The winners will go on to compete in the Grundy County Spelling Bee at the Trenton Performing Arts Center on January 27th at 1 pm.

Related