Obituary & Services: Kevin Mark Kennedy,

Kevin Mark Kennedy, 65, Bethany, MO passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at a North Kansas City, MO hospital.

He was born on February 10, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri the son of Roland “Murph” and Marguerite (Tedder) Kennedy.

On August 13, 1994, he married Emma Protzman in Edwardsville, Illinois. She survives of the home.

Kevin served in the United States Air Force and worked as a laboratory technician. He was a lifelong Chiefs fan, a Cardinals and Blues fan and he lived for his cats.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Leo and Paul Protzman; sister-in-law, Teddy Runde; and mother and father-in-law, Joe and Katie Protzman.

In addition to his wife, Emma, Kevin is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Martha Meng, Susie, and Paul Schieber, Bernard Runde, Alisha, and Harold Lewis, Frank, and Arla Protzman, Jim and Terri Protzman, and Pat Johnson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kevin has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. There is no scheduled service and inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Harrison County Food Pantry and/or the Humane Society of Missouri in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.