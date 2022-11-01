Obituary & Services: Dick Curtis

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dick Curtis, age 88, of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at his home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, November 4th, 2022, at Lake Viking Church in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM the evening prior, Thursday at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin.

Friends may call after 9 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.