Obituary & Services: John VanGenderen Jr.

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

John Christopher VanGenderen Jr, age 15 of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly after an automobile accident on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

John was born in Centerville, Iowa, the son of JC VanGenderen and Christina Worley on February 26, 2008.

Although John was taken from his earthly home at such a young age, he left a huge impact on many lives of friends and family members. He was always looking for a reason to make those around him laugh, smile, and always make the best of all situations. John had a smile that would light up any room and a one-of-a-kind grin that would instantly warm your heart.

John just completed his freshman year at Putnam County R-1 Schools where he enjoyed every opportunity to hang out with his friends, he never met a stranger and would make those around him always feel loved, welcomed, and appreciated. In Johns’s spare time, he loved going to auctions with his father, where together they would look for treasures and would exercise their bargaining skills. As mentioned above he loved his friends and family more than anything, but he also had a love for fishing, playing basketball, listening, and singing to an assortment of music, and helping out on his father’s family farm.

John is survived by his loving family who are deeply saddened by his loss, beginning with his parents JC (Elisha) VanGenderen and Christina Worley (Robert Lee.) God Mother Erin Warnick along with his girlfriend Kiaran Veach. Grandparents, Theresa Worley, Audrey Bakos, Amber Worley, John (Pebbles) Garr. Brothers Brendan Behrens, Nickolas VanGenderen, Riley Bunnell, Scot VanGenderen, Seth Hannink, and Robert Lee all of whom he loved “hanging out with.” Also surviving are aunts and uncles, John (Megan) Worley, Danny (Debbie) VanGenderen, Kevin (Lorie) Pipes, Joni (Chris) Broshar, Steve (Tonya) Pipes, Sam (Sabrina) Bakos, Tony (Kia) Maletta, and Michael Barraza.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents John Worley and his wife Marcia VanGenderen, along with aunts Dominique Lee, Jeanette Worley, Pamela Worley, and Connie Knowles.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 3rd at the First Christian Church located in Unionville, with a celebration of life to follow at the 4H building in Unionville, where lanterns will be released in John’s memory.

Memorials may be mailed to the funeral home at 355 West Front Street, Green Castle, Missouri 63544

Related