Nominate a veteran/active duty military service member for the Military Flag Retreat Ceremony

The Missouri State Fair is accepting nominations for Veteran/Active Military Honoree of the Day.

Eleven veterans/active duty service members from Missouri will be chosen from the nominations and honored in a Military Flag Retreat ceremony to take place just outside the Historic Administration Building on the Fairgrounds. Individuals can be nominated using a form available on the Missouri State Fair website. The form should be filled out as thoroughly as possible and additional space may be used.

Nominees must be Missouri residents and available to attend one of the eleven days of the 121st Missouri State Fair, Aug. 10-20. Once a nomination form is complete, it can be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the Missouri State Fair marketing office to be entered into the selection process. The deadline to submit nominations is July 5, 2023. Send in your nominations now on the Missouri State Fair website for the Military Flag Retreat Ceremony at the 2023 Missouri State Fair.

