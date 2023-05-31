Clinton County shooting suspect takes his own life after hours-long standoff with authorities

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Authorities in Clinton County have released the name of the suspect who allegedly eluded law enforcement before shooting himself at a location in Lathrop. That occurred after another person was injured in the Saturday, May 27 shooting.

Sheriff Larry Fish said the suspect, identified as Ivy McLaughlin of Lathrop, was pronounced dead by the Clinton County Coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s department was dispatched at 2:50 pm Saturday to a reported shooting on Southeast Comanche Drive in Lathrop. Upon arrival, authorities discovered one person was the victim of a single gunshot wound. Authorities believe the shooting was related to domestic violence. Fish said a suspect was quickly identified and the residence of the suspect was surrounded by deputies, state troopers, and other law enforcement.

Negotiators were sent to the scene along with the Tri-County SWAT team. After more than four hours of failed attempts, in person and on the phone, to communicate with McLaughlin, entry was made into the home. Fish said McLaughlin used an escape hole and crawled into a void in the flooring. The SWAT team located McLaughlin and tried to order him to come out when he shot and killed himself. Authorities noted McLaughlin had two felony warrants for his arrest for domestic assault and two traffic warrants before this incident.

Sheriff Fish said the person who was shot is expected to recover from their gunshot wound.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded for review by the Clinton County Prosecutor. Sheriff Fish said friends and associates of McLaughlin allegedly provided false information in an apparent effort to lure officers away from the suspect’s residence, but that effort failed as authorities were able to hold the residence while they waited on additional resources to arrive at the scene near Lathrop.

