Unionville teenager killed in Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 5

A 15-year-old boy from Unionville was killed early Saturday afternoon when the car he was a passenger in overturned on Highway 5.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 24-year-old Michael Barraza of Unionville, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash happened three miles north of Milan on Highway 5 as the car, a 1975 Mercury Montego, was northbound when it went off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, and the car traveled off the left side of Highway 5, and overturned.

The car was extensively damaged and the patrol report indicated neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in vehicle accidents.

