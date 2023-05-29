Obituary & Services: Janis May Jones

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Janis May Jones – age 83 of Cameron, MO passed away Saturday afternoon, May 27, 2023, at Quail Run Health Care Center in Cameron.

Janis was born on May 11, 1940, the daughter of Martin and Alta Hazel (Creason) Rogers in Newtown, MO. Janis was a 1958 graduate of Newtown High School. She married Donald Jones on July 28th, 1959, at the Methodist Church in Milan, MO. They made their home in Kansas City before moving to Lathrop in 1970. Janis was an avid bingo player, she enjoyed camping with friends and family and going to the casino. Janis will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Janis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Jones; five siblings, and son-in-law, Wiley Ecton. She is survived by her children, Robin Ecton of Lathrop, MO, Martin Jones (Theresa) of Lathrop, MO, Brian Jones (Melessia) of Lathrop, MO; sister, Carolyn Dunlap of Milan, MO; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one on the way; several nieces, nephews and other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 2, 2023, at Lathrop Cemetery. There is no scheduled visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

