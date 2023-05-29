Obituary: Everett Wendell Thompson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Everett Thompson, an 85-year-old Trenton resident was found deceased in his home Saturday, May 27, 2023.

He is to be cremated under the direction of Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton, with no services scheduled at this time.

Everett Wendell Thompson was born November 2, 1937, in St. Joseph to Cleo Vincent and Wilda (McElfresh) Thompson. On October 27, 1959, he was united in marriage to Madalyn Collins in Denver, CO. He served as a Seabee in the United States Navy and helped build the runway at Midway. Everett last worked as a truck driver before retiring.

Surviving relatives include his sons Vincent Thompson and wife Loc of Wichita, KS, and Terry Thompson and wife Stephanie of Trenton, a sister Barbara Baker of CO, 8 grandchildren; Nathan, Brandon, Kasen, Kayla, Jenny, Taylor, and Octavia, and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Madalyn, son Mark, sisters Sharon Knapp and Carol Hamilton, and a grandson Justin Thompson.

