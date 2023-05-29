Audio: Trenton organizations come together to replace flags in honor of service members

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

New United States flags were flown around the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton for Memorial Day after a flag retirement ceremony that morning. The Trenton Kiwanis Club and VFW Post 919 participated in the ceremony.

One flag was folded by VFW members Ryan Williams and Sam Smith.

Kiwanis Club Vice President Jeb Walker said the flag that was once draped over a Grundy County service member’s casket would be disposed of because it was no longer serviceable.

Walker shared the history of the War Veteran Flag Display, noting the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary dedicated a bicentennial project in 1976 in which casket flags of Grundy County service members were displayed at the courthouse. The flags were put up to remember the service members who served in past wars.

Following May 29th’s flag retirement ceremony, families of the service members who have had flags retired would have an opportunity to reclaim the flags.

Families have until Labor Day to pick up the retired flags. If they are not claimed by then, the flags will be disposed of.

The flags displayed at the courthouse have nameplates affixed to them, with each flag providing a service member’s name and rank as well as the conflict or war in which the person served.

One of the original flags was for an individual who fought in the Boxer Rebellion, with Walker noting that a lot of flags that are retired were for service members from World War 1, World War 2, and the Korean and Vietnam wars.

The nameplates of retired flags for service members from World War 1 are to be displayed in the courthouse in a location yet to be determined. One flag is to be flown in memory of those service members.

Construction over the years has made the area smaller where the flags are placed along the sidewalk at the courthouse. The hope is to eventually display more flags.

There were approximately 168 flags retired, a little less than that number are new flags. The new flags are made of a nylon blend, which is more weather-resistant and lighter.

Family members can have a flag displayed in memory of a service member.

The new flags cost several thousand dollars and were purchased with funds from local organizations which included the Trenton Kiwanis, Lions, Rotary clubs, and Elks Lodge. Donations are still being accepted for the flag replacement project.

The groups that donated to the project assisted with putting the flags out on display.

An organization or a church is being sought that would like to help with the flags on a holiday, or community members can help. Other than Memorial Day, the flags are displayed for Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriots Day, and Veterans Day.

The flags are usually put on display on those holidays at approximately 7:30 am and taken down at approximately 5 or 5:30 pm.

Interested parties may contact Kiwanis Club President Kara Helmandollar for information on how to claim a retired flag, put up a flag in someone’s memory, donate to the project, or volunteer. She can be reached at 660-359-5966.

