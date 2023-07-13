Obituary & Services: Duane Bowman Christy

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Duane Bowman Christy, 103, of Humphreys, Missouri went to be with his precious lord on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Galt Christian Church, Galt, Missouri. Burial will be in Stucker Cemetery south of Laredo, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church.

Memorials to Joseph L. Norton Post No. 919 V.F.W. and they may be left with Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Duane was born on March 8, 1920, to his parents Wilhelmina Winifred (Sevier) and William Cleveland Christy on their farm in Sullivan County southeast of Milan, Missouri. He was the last surviving of five siblings, Harold Christy, Colon Christy, Cleveland Christy, Eula Christy, Dunlap Ingraham, and Ernest Christy.

While serving our country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Massachusetts he married the love of his life Mary Maxine (Elliott) on August 10, 1944, in Everett, Washington. They had a loving 78 years, 11 months together. After his discharge from the service, they set up their own family farm southwest of Humphreys, Missouri and the have two amazing sons; Larry and Gary and their wives Donna (deceased) and Barbara; five wonderful grandchildren Eric/Connie, Josh, Holly, Kelli/Donnie, Tyson/Natalie and five step-granddaughters; incredible great-grandchildren, and sweet great-great-grandchildren. One blessed family all because of him. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Duane loved his country and was a very loyal patriot and proud of his country and service to it. He worked hard on the farm alongside “Macky as he called her, from sunrise to sunset, and he could fix just about anything he set his mind to. That John Deere tractor was his pride and joy but he got more pleasure just riding and working with it! He could grow the biggest and best garden in the country, always producing enough to can and put up for the winter and share with everyone. You would never know where he’d be when he’d get on that 4-wheeler grinning from ear to ear.

More than anything he loved his family. The kids gave him great pleasure and happiness as he did all of them. He got on the floor with them to play and had a time with them, sometimes teasing wasn’t uncommon either. His morning exercises on the bicycle and pushups kept him in shape and he would let us know he never had a belly on him and let us know when we were getting one. He was always on the go and active, taking off in a hurry like he was running and hardly ever just strolled leisurely. He loved to remanence and tell stories of the early years and sometimes about his brothers-in-law pulling stunts and would have everyone having a laughing fit.

