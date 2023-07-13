Drought conditions worsen across Missouri, Green Hills Region experiences little if any change

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drought conditions have shown little change in the Green Hills area since last week, while the rest of the state continues to face worsening conditions. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released on the morning of July 13th and based on conditions as of July 11th, provides an overview of the current situation.

Severe drought now blankets Livingston and Linn counties entirely, along with most of Putnam, Sullivan, and Grundy counties. Additionally, about two-thirds of Harrison County, the eastern half of Daviess County, and the eastern edge of Caldwell County are also experiencing severe drought. Moderate drought affects the majority of the remaining Green Hills area, with only northwest Harrison County facing abnormally dry conditions.

Notably, the moderate drought in parts of Northwest Missouri has transitioned to abnormally dry conditions. Central Missouri has witnessed an expansion of extreme drought, with some areas now experiencing exceptional drought. Southern Missouri has also seen an expansion of both moderate and severe drought. In a positive turn, the Bootheel region is mostly abnormally dry rather than facing moderate drought. The only area in Missouri without any abnormally dry or drought conditions is near Saint Louis.

Abnormally dry conditions or some level of drought now affect nearly the entire state, accounting for 99.76% of its area. This marks an increase of 1.02% compared to last week’s report.

Looking specifically at Trenton, rainfall levels remain well below average as of July 13th, with a deficit of six inches for the year. During the week ending on July 11th, Trenton recorded 0.89 inches of rainfall.

