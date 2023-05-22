Obituary & Services: Carolyn (Hickman) Dickerson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carolyn Dickerson, 85 of Trenton, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Holland Farms Senior Living in Norwalk, IA.

Memorial services will be on June 10th, 2023 at Tenth Street Baptist Church in Trenton, MO under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton, with a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 PM. Visitation will occur one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton.

Ruby Carolyn Dickerson was born August 31, 1937, in Cainsville, MO to Herbert R. and Ellen E. (Loe) Hickman. She attended Lone Star Elementary and graduated from Spickard High School as Valedictorian in 1955. On January 1, 1956 she was united in marriage to Max Edwin Dickerson at the Tindall Baptist Church. After marriage, she moved to Des Moines where she raised her two sons along with multitudes of neighborhood children who were always welcomed in her home. She worked for the City of Des Moines as a meter maid until she and her husband retired and moved to Leisure Lake in Trenton, MO.

At Leisure Lake, they entertained countless company at their lake house, where all were welcomed. The lake was a haven for their friends and family to come and enjoy endless hours of fun, love, and relaxation. She loved to cook and bake, with a specialty of pies for the Grundy County Senior Center Bingo nights. She liked being on the water, specifically boating and waterskiing. She enjoyed sewing and knitting. Her grandkids all cherished their Grandma blankets and the entire family enjoyed her custom-knitted Christmas stockings. She also loved her part-time job at the Jewett Norris Library, serving as the Leisure Lake bookkeeper, and volunteering at the CWU Thrift Store. As an adult, she asked Jesus Christ to be her Lord and Savior and was baptized at Tenth Street Baptist Church.

Surviving relatives include her husband Max of Trenton, son Kenneth Dickerson and wife Carole of Des Moines, son R. Kent Dickerson and wife Vicki of Des Moines, sister Nadine Newnham of Rolla, MO, six grandchildren: Rachel (Gene) Way, Westley Dickerson, Cass (Jasmine) Dickerson, Anna Dickerson, Laurel Dickerson, and Kayla (Joseph) Fitzpatrick, a step-grandson Chris (Natasha) Nelson, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marilyn Stottlemyer, and brothers Kenneth and Jim Hickman.

Related