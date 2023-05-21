Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of May 19, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend of May 19, 2023.

A Gower resident was arrested late Saturday night in Daviess County. 66-year-old Daniel O’Donnell was accused of felony DWI, persistent offender, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. O’Donnell was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Des Moines, Iowa resident was arrested Saturday night in Macon County. 39-year-old Johnnie Bell was accused of driving while intoxicated. There was an O’Fallon Police Department warrant accusing Bell of driving while suspended. He was transported to the Macon County Jail.

A resident of Stewartsville was arrested Saturday night in Clinton County. 42-year-old Jason Potter was accused of DWI, first offense, and transported to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

A Kirksville resident was arrested early Sunday morning in Adair County. 26-year-old Eric Daniels was accused of driving while intoxicated. He was processed on the roadside and released.

A Kirksville resident was arrested early Saturday morning in Adair County. 38-year-old Andrew Hargis was accused of driving while intoxicated. He was transported to the Adair County Jail where he was later released.

A resident of Albany was arrested early Sunday morning in Gentry County. 40-year-old Brett Popplewell was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and displaying more than four headlamps on a vehicle. He was processed on the roadside and released.

A resident of Hialeah, Florida was arrested early Sunday morning in Buchanan County. 36-year-old Jorge Espinosa was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was transported to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

