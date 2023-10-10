Obituary & Services: Betty Kay Quigley

Betty Kay Quigley, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at her home. She was born on September 4, 1943, in Cordon, Iowa, to Max and Averil (Hickman) Couchman. Betty attended airline school in 1962. On January 28, 1963, she married David Quigley at Locust Valley Baptist Church in Browning, Missouri. Betty was the bookkeeper for Dave’s Auto Sales and worked in the shipping office of Donaldson’s Manufacturing until her retirement. She cherished moments spent with her family, particularly her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, David; one son, Darren Quigley of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Tammy Rogers and her husband, Chris, of Frisco, Texas; one brother, Gary Couchman of Kearney, Missouri; one sister, Judy Helms of Kennesaw, Georgia; and three grandchildren, Isabella Quigley, Varenna Rogers, and Carlo Rogers. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gale L. Couchman.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. A family visitation will take place at the Lindley Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 11, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Locust Valley Cemetery in Browning, Missouri. Friends may visit Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Locust Valley Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.