Obituary & Services: Marsha Gail Wood

Marsha Gail Wood, 69, of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

Marsha was born on November 26, 1953, to Thomas Albert and Laurabel (Cleveland) Bendure in Brookfield, Missouri. She grew up in Brookfield. After her mother’s passing, she moved to Colorado and graduated from high school. In 1989, she met Charles while working at the Boiler Maker Union Hall in Phoenix, Arizona. In December 1990, she worked as an office manager for Charles in Baltimore, Maryland. On September 17, 1994, Marsha married Charles “Barney” Wood. They spent several years traveling the country, working on and repairing power plants, before returning to Brookfield in 2001. She later worked at Walsworth Publishing for several years.

Survivors include her husband, Charles “Barney” Glenn Wood; one brother, Thomas Bendure of Cameron, Missouri; a nephew, Zachary Bendure, his companion Jessie Batson, and their son Aiden; a stepson, Doug Wood and wife Christy of Chester, Illinois; step-grandchildren, Daniel Wood and partner Jessica James and their children Darcie Wood, Kennedi James, and Maddie Wood; Steve Wood; Kile Westerman and wife Meghan and their children Eleanor and Wade; Klayton Owens and wife Mikayla; Glenda Carlsson and husband Paul; Scott and wife Jill Carlsson and their children Parker and Kassidy; Jackie and husband Tristan Victoroff and their children Caden and Leo; Erica and husband Aaron Collins and their child Olivia; and Evan and wife Megan Carlsson. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, John and Brad Bendure, and a sister, Edith Bendure.

Marsha was a member of the First Baptist Church in Browning, Missouri, and had a passion for cooking and reading.

A funeral service for Marsha will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Browning, Missouri. Visitation will be one hour prior, starting at 9:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Webb Cemetery, west of Indianola, Iowa.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Browning, Missouri.